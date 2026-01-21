EHang (NASDAQ:EH) versus Passur Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Head to Head Review

Passur Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Free Report) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Passur Aerospace has a beta of 8.99, suggesting that its stock price is 799% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Passur Aerospace and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A EHang -67.07% -27.80% -15.90%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passur Aerospace 0 0 0 0 0.00 EHang 1 1 5 1 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations for Passur Aerospace and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

EHang has a consensus target price of $23.48, suggesting a potential upside of 75.30%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EHang is more favorable than Passur Aerospace.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Passur Aerospace and EHang”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EHang $62.49 million 15.41 -$31.48 million ($0.56) -23.92

Passur Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EHang.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of Passur Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of EHang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EHang beats Passur Aerospace on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passur Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

