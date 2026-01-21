Reviewing Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) and Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

TROOPS has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla Asa has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 1 0 0 0 1.00 Orkla Asa 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Orkla Asa 15.49% 13.29% 7.46%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $10.07 million 43.24 -$13.41 million N/A N/A Orkla Asa $6.57 billion 1.70 $546.95 million $1.04 10.78

Orkla Asa has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Summary

Orkla Asa beats TROOPS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong. It also offers fintech and IT support services, which includes artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain technology, machine learning, fingerprint ID, facial recognition, and cloud computing, and GFS strives; and engages in property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and spices, masalas, and various food products based on dried mixes. In addition, the company offers personal care, hygiene, laundry detergent, and cleaning products; dietary supplement, oral care, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools and accessories; basic and wool garments; and professional cleaning products. It operates Gymgrossisten, Proteinfabrikken, Bodystore, and Fitnesstukku e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Fun Light, Abba, Beauvais, Kalles, Den Gamle Fabrik, Hamé, and Vitana brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Sætre, Göteborgs Kex, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Kalev, and Nói Síríus brands; home and personal care products under Zalo, OMO, Blenda, Jif, Define, Solidox, Dr Greve, Lano, and Bliw; health produtcs under Möller's, Jordan, Vitalab, OSL, Cederroth First Aid, Salvequick, Livol, Nutrilett, Maxim, Collett, Solidox and CuraMed brands; and food ingredients under the Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal, and NATURLI brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

