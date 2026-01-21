Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $12.73. Gray Media shares last traded at $13.2060, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

Gray Media Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Media had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Media Company Profile

Gray Media, doing business as Gray Television, Inc, operates an extensive network of local television stations and digital platforms across the United States. The company’s broadcast portfolio offers a mix of network-affiliated programming—ranging from national news and entertainment from ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox—to locally produced content including news, sports and weather coverage. In addition to traditional broadcast, Gray Media provides digital advertising, streaming and over-the-top solutions through its websites, mobile apps and branded digital marketplaces.

Established in 1946 as Gray Communications Systems, the company went public in 2006 and adopted the Gray Television name in 2010.

