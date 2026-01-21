FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.4520, but opened at $11.06. FUCHS shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FUCHS in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FUCHS had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world’s largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers’ specific requirements.

