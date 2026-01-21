VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,098,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 778,177 shares.The stock last traded at $25.5350 and had previously closed at $25.52.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

