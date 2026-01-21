Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $26.00. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 1,242 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the second quarter worth $391,000.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small?molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl?2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

