Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$26.25 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.40.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

CHR stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$17.62 and a 1 year high of C$24.31.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of C$323.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus’ subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of an aircraft’s lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; and pilot training.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.