CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from C$46.50 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.05.

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.61 on Wednesday, reaching C$45.76. The company had a trading volume of 519,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,298. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.51. CAE has a one year low of C$28.98 and a one year high of C$47.65.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

