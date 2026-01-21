Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.58 and last traded at $84.2690, with a volume of 1682975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Global X Copper Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COPX. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

