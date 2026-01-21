SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $67.6850, with a volume of 147066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.67.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 650.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

