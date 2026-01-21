Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 85 to GBX 94. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Dowlais Group traded as high as GBX 96.90 and last traded at GBX 96.35, with a volume of 5352084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DWL

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Dowlais Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.22.

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software. The company is also involved in the production of metal powders and powder metal parts for the automotive and industrial sectors, as well as the provision of hydrogen storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.