Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX)

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RNTX. Citigroup cut shares of Rein Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $6.00 target price on Rein Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rein Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rein Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Rein Therapeutics Price Performance

RNTX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. 81,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,998. The company has a market cap of $35.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.31. Rein Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Rein Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rein Therapeutics news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 178,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $247,964.88. Following the purchase, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,000. This represents a 55.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 410,233 shares of company stock valued at $550,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rein Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company’s core technology is a tumor-activated interleukin-12 (IL-12) prodrug platform, designed to confine cytokine activity to the tumor microenvironment and thereby enhance anti-tumor immunity while minimizing systemic toxicity.

The lead candidate, RT-101, is currently in early-phase clinical trials targeting multiple solid tumor indications, including head and neck cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

