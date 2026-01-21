Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to seek total return with an emphasis on current income. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a broad range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield corporate bonds, distressed debt and other special situation opportunities. In addition to its credit allocations, HFRO may also invest in equity securities, convertible instruments and derivative instruments to hedge risk or enhance yield.

Since commencing operations in 2006, Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has employed an opportunistic, value-oriented strategy to capitalize on market dislocations and mispriced assets.

