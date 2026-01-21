General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $100.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,229. General Motors has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,697 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,490. This trade represents a 56.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

