Boab Metals (ASX:BML) Insider Acquires 31,339 Shares

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML – Get Free Report) insider Gary Comb purchased 31,339 shares of Boab Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 per share, with a total value of A$12,535.60.
Boab Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 7.46.
About Boab Metals
