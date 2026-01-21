Boab Metals (ASX:BML) Insider Acquires 31,339 Shares

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML – Get Free Report) insider Gary Comb purchased 31,339 shares of Boab Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 per share, with a total value of A$12,535.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

Boab Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the Sorby Hills project located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Pacifico Minerals Limited and changed its name to Boab Metals Limited in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

