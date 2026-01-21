Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) recently:

1/21/2026 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Advance Auto Parts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/20/2026 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $62.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Advance Auto Parts was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

12/17/2025 – Advance Auto Parts was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

12/16/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler sold 7,662 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $390,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,415. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

