Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,289 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,904,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Adobe
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe added new AI tools to Premiere Pro and After Effects and updated Firefly, expanding content-generation and workflow automation that should strengthen its creative-suite moat. Adobe adds AI tools to Premiere, After Effects and updates to Firefly
- Positive Sentiment: Major Premiere and After Effects updates aim to streamline advanced video-editing workflows with new tools and AI — a direct product improvement that can drive subscription retention and upsells in Creative Cloud. Major Adobe Premiere and After Effects update streamlines advanced video editing workflows with new tools and AI
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe unveiled AI-powered video-editing features for Premiere (automation, generative assists) that reinforce product differentiation versus competitors and support future revenue growth from pro video users. Adobe unveils new AI-powered video editing tools for Premiere
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe pledged $10 million to a film & TV fund and formed a content partnership with creator Amelia Dimoldenberg — a strategic move to grow content partnerships and real-world demand for Adobe tools. Adobe Pledges $10 Million to Film and TV Fund, Partners With Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts and outlets frame the sell-off as a buying opportunity, calling ADBE a “huge AI bargain” after the drop — highlights valuation upside but reflects differing views on AI risk. Adobe Stock Looks Like a Huge AI Bargain After a Nosedive. Should You Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage questioning whether AI has “killed” Adobe highlights structural risk to pricing models and growth assumptions, but also notes potential recovery paths and continued analyst support. Has AI Killed Adobe For Good?
- Negative Sentiment: Headline flow shows the stock trading lower for multiple sessions, signaling short-term momentum pressure and trader-driven selling that can amplify moves independent of fundamentals. Adobe trades in red for the seventh straight session
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting ADBE “plummets into deep-value territory” emphasizes the magnitude of the decline and may reinforce bearish sentiment among momentum traders. Adobe Stock (ADBE) Plummets Into Deep-Value Territory
- Negative Sentiment: Consumer-focused pieces suggesting alternatives to Acrobat for PDF editing point to competitive and pricing pressure in lower-end workflows that could modestly affect Acrobat subscription growth over time. Ditch Adobe Acrobat’s monthly fee for a PDF editor you own for life
Adobe Stock Down 1.9%
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.85.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
Five stocks we like better than Adobe
