Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas Exane

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.84.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.2%

Dollar Tree stock opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $274,230.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,691. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.