Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises about 2.8% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,268,000 after buying an additional 1,162,577 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,382,000 after acquiring an additional 818,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,490,000 after purchasing an additional 301,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,837,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 434,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,990,000 after purchasing an additional 324,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 105,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,669,015.06. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $801,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,094,065.30. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 911,815 shares of company stock worth $74,226,491 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

