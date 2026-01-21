Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 7,618 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $44,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $262.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $267.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

