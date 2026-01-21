Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2,395.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,710 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 68.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,199,000 after purchasing an additional 534,904 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,670.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,041,000 after buying an additional 388,174 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 761,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,065,000 after acquiring an additional 268,119 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,779,000 after acquiring an additional 238,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 842,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,482,000 after acquiring an additional 237,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $174.91. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

