Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF $AFIX

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc owned about 0.63% of Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000.

Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19.

About Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF

The Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (AFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US and USD-denominated fixed income securities with broad credit and maturity. It seeks total return and primarily holds investment grade securities. AFIX was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Allspring.

