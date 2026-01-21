Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $280.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NET. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $318.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.48.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $177.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.86, a P/E/G ratio of 121.14 and a beta of 1.96. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total value of $6,993,826.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,829.30. The trade was a 58.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.32, for a total transaction of $10,231,642.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,221. This trade represents a 70.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 609,213 shares of company stock worth $120,586,544 in the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reliant Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.