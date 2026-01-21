Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 15,901 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $22,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 51,972.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 24,904 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $250.37 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

