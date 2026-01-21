UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UFPI. DA Davidson raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $105.62 on Monday. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $111,368.56. Following the sale, the director owned 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,140.71. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Matthew J. Missad sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,014,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 310,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,649,774.58. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 54.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

