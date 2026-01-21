Financial Comparison: Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) versus Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF)

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF – Get Free Report) and Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Madison Square Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 0.00 Madison Square Garden 1 4 5 0 2.40

Madison Square Garden has a consensus price target of $261.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.78%. Given Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Royal Olympic Cruise Lines is more favorable than Madison Square Garden.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

68.9% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Madison Square Garden”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden $1.04 billion 6.62 -$22.44 million ($0.98) -292.34

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Madison Square Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden -2.31% N/A -1.60%

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of a fleet of cruise ships. The company also provides services under management agreements for other cruise vessels, for which a management fee is charged. Its fleet, in 2002, consisted of seven overnight cruise ships, ranging in capacity from approximately 450 to 836 passengers. The geographical areas served by the company include the eastern and western Mediterranean, South and Central America, the Caribbean, South Africa, and the Far East. Its competitors include Costa Crociere SpA, Mediterranean Shipping Cruises Limited, P&O Cruises Limited, and Holland America. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. The company also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League. In addition, it operates professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

