Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Entegris Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55. Entegris has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.63 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.95%.The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $316,242.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,121.24. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,621.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 63,643 shares of company stock worth $4,966,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Entegris by 3,869.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Entegris by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $286,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

