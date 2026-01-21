Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 741,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,229,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 61,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 870,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

