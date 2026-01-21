Vest Financial LLC Sells 11,697 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Vest Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,618 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $57,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 18.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,495,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in eBay by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,815.60. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,675 shares of company stock worth $4,388,825. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.