FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Huber Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th.

NYSE FDS opened at $277.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $250.50 and a 1 year high of $477.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.93 per share, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,932.56. The trade was a 5.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,211.25. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

