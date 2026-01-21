Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 323.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.6% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $203.31 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%.The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-15.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 72.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,662 shares of company stock worth $535,246 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.