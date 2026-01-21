Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAVVF shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Natl Bk Canada cut Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Raymond James Financial raised Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Advantage Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAVVF

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAVVF opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.97. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $93.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.90 million. Research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy’s asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy’s operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.