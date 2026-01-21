Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,606 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 5,528 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,735 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,735 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Affinity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Up 0.3%

AFBI stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter.

Affinity Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to buyback $300,000.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 180,121 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 17.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary, Affinity Bank, offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Founded to serve the evolving banking needs of its communities, the company provides demand, savings and time deposit accounts, along with treasury management and online banking capabilities. It caters to retail and commercial clients seeking deposit, cash management and payment solutions.

On the lending side, Affinity Bank extends credit through commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans and traditional commercial lines of credit.

