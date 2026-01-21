FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 57,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.10.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.
Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.
