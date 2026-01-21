Analysts Set Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) Target Price at $11.00

Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Nanobiotix stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nanobiotix stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

