Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) & Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Financial Survey

Lam Research and Mobix Labs are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and Mobix Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 29.66% 60.60% 28.00% Mobix Labs -332.21% -5,149.05% -126.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lam Research and Mobix Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 8 28 0 2.78 Mobix Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lam Research presently has a consensus target price of $194.23, indicating a potential downside of 12.67%. Given Lam Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lam Research is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

84.6% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Mobix Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lam Research has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lam Research and Mobix Labs”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $18.44 billion 15.15 $5.36 billion $4.54 48.99 Mobix Labs $9.91 million 1.48 -$46.13 million ($1.04) -0.21

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs. Mobix Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lam Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lam Research beats Mobix Labs on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition products for dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP series products to address various wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. The company sells its products and services to semiconductors industry in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

