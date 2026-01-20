Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) versus RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL) Critical Survey

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) and RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nephros and RBC Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 1 1 0 2.50 RBC Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nephros presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than RBC Life Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros 8.26% 15.81% 12.22% RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nephros and RBC Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

41.1% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of RBC Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nephros and RBC Life Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $14.16 million 3.71 $70,000.00 $0.13 38.00 RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than RBC Life Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Nephros has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBC Life Sciences has a beta of -21.38, indicating that its share price is 2,238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nephros beats RBC Life Sciences on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and sells water filters that enhance the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, cysts, particulates, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. It markets its products to food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About RBC Life Sciences

RBC Life Sciences, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements. Its products include Stem-Kine, a dietary supplement; Microhydrin and Microhydrin Plus antioxidants; VitAloe, a blend of research-backed ingredients; OliViva, an antioxidant beverage to support immune and cardiovascular system; Organic Spirulina, a nutritious alga that provides range of nutrients and easily digested proteins; and NeuroBright to support brain function, and enhance energy and acuity. This segments products also comprise Colo-Vada Plus, a colon cleansing program; HydraCel to enhance the quality of drinking water; 24 Seven, a multivitamin/mineral supplement; Immune 360 to nourish and support the function of the immune system; and Aloe Gelee gel that provides the soothing and moisturizing. Its Medical Products segment offers wound care products for the treatment and healing of wounds, such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, cuts, burns, and abrasions. Its products include cleansers, dressings, hydrogels, collagen, calcium alginates, moisture barriers, antimicrobials, and a hydrogel wound dressing with Lidocaine. This segment also offers other wound care products designed to reduce destruction to skin and tissue caused by radiation; and to reduce pain and itching in the skin, and the internal mucosa caused by radiation reactions or reactions to various cancer medications. This segment sells its products under the MPM Medical brand to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and pharmacies through a network of medical/surgical supply dealers and pharmaceutical distributors. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

