Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Itron (ITRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI):
- 1/14/2026 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/12/2026 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
- 1/6/2026 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/5/2026 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Itron had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/29/2025 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/22/2025 – Itron had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/21/2025 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Itron had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/13/2025 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/8/2025 – Itron had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Itron had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Itron had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $33,102.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,878.74. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $36,577.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,066.82. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,971 shares of company stock worth $286,731 in the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.
