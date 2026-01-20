Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Itron (ITRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI):

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $33,102.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,878.74. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $36,577.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,066.82. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,971 shares of company stock worth $286,731 in the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

