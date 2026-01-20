Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.2750. Approximately 66,860,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 66,982,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,617,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,172,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $405,328,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ford Motor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $423,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,285 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

