Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 and last traded at GBX 100, with a volume of 32326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £215.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.09.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

