Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.00 and last traded at $146.9580. Approximately 12,648,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,764,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,607,000 after buying an additional 2,741,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

