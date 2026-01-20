Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.1020 and last traded at $8.0850, with a volume of 13441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Hochschild Mining plc is a London?based precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and operation of underground silver and gold mines. The company focuses on extracting and processing high-grade ore through conventional underground mining methods, with silver as its primary product and gold as a valuable by?product. Its operations encompass a full value chain, from exploration and feasibility studies to production and marketing of refined metals.

The company traces its heritage to early 20th?century mining initiatives in South America and has built a strategic presence across Latin America.

