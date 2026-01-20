Gartner (NYSE:IT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $221.16 and last traded at $221.6880, with a volume of 1616962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $300.00 price target on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Get Gartner alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Stock Down 3.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 92.12% and a net margin of 13.71%.Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca purchased 43,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $229.57 per share, with a total value of $9,940,381.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,622,996.41. The trade was a 63.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total transaction of $50,505.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,270.22. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1,130.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.