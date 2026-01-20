Emera (TSE:EMA) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.62 and last traded at C$69.54, with a volume of 1353926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMA shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Emera from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Emera from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.00.

Emera Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter. Emera had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1991627 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Emera

In other Emera news, Director Scott Carlyle Balfour sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.75, for a total transaction of C$677,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$523,910.75. This represents a 56.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Daniel Muldoon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$159,326. This trade represents a 77.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,578,500. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emera Company Profile

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

