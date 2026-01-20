IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 192,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 468% from the previous session’s volume of 33,902 shares.The stock last traded at $22.52 and had previously closed at $21.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on IHICY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of IHI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

IHI Stock Performance

About IHI

The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

(Get Free Report)

IHI Corporation (OTCMKTS: IHICY) is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima?Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.

IHI’s principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.

