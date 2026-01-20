Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.28 and last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 11360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARKAY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arkema has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Arkema alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arkema

Arkema Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema SA will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.