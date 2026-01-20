Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,732 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 47,657 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,246 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,246 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $606,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $5.50 target price on Generation Bio and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Generation Bio Trading Down 0.5%

GBIO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 111,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,446. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.18) by $2.36. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 410.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: GBIO) is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company dedicated to developing ultra-long-term non-viral gene therapies for serious, chronic diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Generation Bio focuses on harnessing its proprietary Gene Delivery System to deliver plasmid DNA payloads via lipid nanoparticles, enabling durable expression of therapeutic proteins in target tissues without the use of viral vectors.

The company’s lead approach is centered on a modular platform designed to address monogenic disorders and other chronic conditions that require continuous protein replacement or modulation.

