Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.32 and last traded at C$25.26, with a volume of 1777561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.21.

AYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -830.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.91.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

