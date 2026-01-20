Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.74-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $986.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.6 million. Progress Software also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.56-1.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Get Progress Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Stock Down 3.7%

PRGS traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 952,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,868. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 5.16%.Progress Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.74-1.910 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.56-1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Progress Software News

Here are the key news stories impacting Progress Software this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 183.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.