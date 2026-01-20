Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $11.6030. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 1,720 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEOAY

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,162.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 0.14%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland?based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.